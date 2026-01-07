Abdullah rushed once for one yard and caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans. He finished the season with 14 rushes for 60 yards and one touchdown, adding 16 receptions for 99 yards on 17 targets in 13 appearances.

Abdullah finished the 2025 campaign having very little impact offensively, a theme for the veteran running back for most of the season. The 32-year-old operated as one of the Colts' top backup options out of the backfield, but he was unable to get much going each week with starter Jonathan Taylor handling a large majority of the work at running back. Abdullah will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but his age and lack of impressive production may make it difficult to garner much interest from teams around the league.