The Colts signed Castle as an undrafted free agent Monday.

Castle played 68 total games (three starts) in his collegiate career at Appalachian State and most recently at Duke. In his 2025 season, the undrafted rookie turned 115 total carries into 488 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 17 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. The 5-foot-11 running back will look to earn a spot on the active roster as he competes in the Colts' offseason programs.