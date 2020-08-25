site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Andrew Donnal: Hits IR
RotoWire Staff
Aug 24, 2020
11:25 pm ET 1 min read
Colts placed Donnal (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday.
Donnal hasn't started a game since 2016 but may have been in line for a backup job along the offensive line. It remains to be seen whether or not he could rejoin the roster at a later point in 2020 or if he will focus on a return next season.
