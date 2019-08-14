Colts' Andrew Luck: Ankle also an issue
GM Chris Ballard relayed Tuesday that Luck -- who was known to be battling a calf strain, is now a dealing with high-ankle issue as well, ESPN's Mike Wells reports.
Ballard also noted that Luck will "most likely" not play in the preseason. In regard to the QB's Week 1 status, Indy's GM added "we're three and a half weeks away from regular season, so I'm not ready to say (Luck's regular season is in jeopardy)." In Luck's continued absence, Jacoby Brissett will handle the Colts' first-team QB reps.
