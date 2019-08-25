Colts' Andrew Luck: Announces retirement
Luck (calf/ankle) announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday. "I am going to retire. This is the hardest decision of my life," he said. "[I] felt "stuck" in [a] four-year cycle of injuries and recover. It's taken my joy of this game away."
After suiting up for all 16 games in each of his first three pro seasons, Luck missed 26 contests over the ensuing three campaigns before playing a full slate yet again in 2018. However, with additional injury concerns plaguing him this offseason, training camp and preseason, he's made the decision to call it a career. The Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett to run the offense moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...