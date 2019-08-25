Colts' Andrew Luck: Announces retirement

Luck (calf/ankle) announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday. "I am going to retire. This is the hardest decision of my life," he said. "[I] felt "stuck" in [a] four-year cycle of injuries and recover. It's taken my joy of this game away."

After suiting up for all 16 games in each of his first three pro seasons, Luck missed 26 contests over the ensuing three campaigns before playing a full slate yet again in 2018. However, with additional injury concerns plaguing him this offseason, training camp and preseason, he's made the decision to call it a career. The Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett to run the offense moving forward.