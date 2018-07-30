Colts' Andrew Luck: Back to full speed in practice
Luck (shoulder) was 19-for-22 for two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's practice, and he's "responding well" to the increased workload that has seen him throw in three of the first four days of training camp, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Luck looked back to his pre-injury form with several long completions to T.Y.Hilton. Other than getting a scheduled day off from throwing Saturday, Luck has done everything at full speed in training camp and is expected to play in the team's first preseason game. He still needs to show his shoulder can hold up from playing in games and the rigors of practice, but Luck so far looks set to return for Week 1 after missing all of 2017 after surgery for a torn labrum.
