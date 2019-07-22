Colts' Andrew Luck: Cleared from calf strain

Luck (calf) is healthy for the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Luck was held out of OTAs and June minicamp while recovering from a calf strain. His availability for training camp never seemed in doubt, and it appears T.Y. Hilton (ankle), Eric Ebron (groin) and Jack Doyle (hip/kidney) also avoided the PUP list. Between the skill-position weapons, the coaching staff and the offensive line, Luck has a prime setup to pile up yards and touchdowns.

