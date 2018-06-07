Colts' Andrew Luck: Close to throwing pigskin

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Thursday that Luck (shoulder) is getting "real close" to throwing a football, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Luck made some progress during minicamp in late April by taking some snaps and handing the ball off, but the big leap will involve throwing a regulation NFL football in a practice setting for the first time in a long time. He missed all of the 2017 campaign because of the shoulder injury after posting an impressive 31:13 TD:INT ratio in his fifth year under center for the Colts. Luck still has four years remaining on his current contract with the Colts as he enters his age-28 season. When he does return to the field, not only will he have to develop a rapport with a new coaching staff, but he will have a bunch of new faces to get in sync with on offense. Indianapolis added Eric Ebron and Ryan Grant to the fold through free agency and Daurice Fountain, Deon Cain, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins through the draft. Not included in that list is second-year back Marlon Mack (shoulder), who also has little-to-no meaningful reps with Luck.