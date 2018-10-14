Colts' Andrew Luck: Comes up short in comeback
Luck completed 23 of 43 passes for 301 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets. He added seven yards on two runs.
Luck brought the Colts within a score early in the fourth quarter with a quick two-yard flag pass to Eric Swoope. The Jets responded with three field goals and the Colts didn't strike again until it was too late. To be sure, Luck helped place Indy in a hole with two early interceptions, including a pick six on the second offensive play of the game. Despite the warts of five interceptions, Luck has been hot in recent weeks, with 11 touchdown passes and 1,130 yards over the past three weeks. He next takes on a middle-of-the-road Bills pass defense on Sunday.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Racks up big numbers in defeat•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for 464 yards, four scores•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: No health concerns on final play•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Grounded in Philly•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Tosses two scores in Week 2 win•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Doesn't have issues with shoulder/arm•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...