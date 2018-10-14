Colts' Andrew Luck: Comes up short in comeback

Luck completed 23 of 43 passes for 301 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets. He added seven yards on two runs.

Luck brought the Colts within a score early in the fourth quarter with a quick two-yard flag pass to Eric Swoope. The Jets responded with three field goals and the Colts didn't strike again until it was too late. To be sure, Luck helped place Indy in a hole with two early interceptions, including a pick six on the second offensive play of the game. Despite the warts of five interceptions, Luck has been hot in recent weeks, with 11 touchdown passes and 1,130 yards over the past three weeks. He next takes on a middle-of-the-road Bills pass defense on Sunday.