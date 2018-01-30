Colts' Andrew Luck: Could begin throwing soon

Luck (shoulder) is "very close" to receive clearance to throw again and will soon travel to Los Angeles to work with throwing mechanics and strength gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Luck missed the 2017 season after surgery last January to repair a torn labrum. After doing rehab work in the Netherlands once he was moved to injured reserve, Luck and the team hadn't ruled out further surgery, but it sounds like his return to throwing means further surgery isn't necessary. If Luck is able to throw it would be a significant milestone in his recovery, but it's worth noting that he also started throwing in October before he was ultimately shut down. Luck will need to go through normal offseason workouts and throw on the field before he can be expected to play in 2018 with any confidence after several optimistic outlooks at various points over the last year.