Colts' Andrew Luck: Could play deep into second quarter Saturday
Luck and most of the Colts' healthy starters could play deep into the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
This should be Luck's final preseason tuneup, with most of the Colts' key cogs likely to sit out the the team's preseason finale. Luck is still looking to recapture his pre-injury reform, but with no reported setbacks with his (previously lingering) shoulder issue, he's locked in as the team's Week 1 starter. On the heels of a long stretch between regular-season action and with a fluid supporting cast beyond wideout T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), Luck's ADP/auction value has yet to approach its once-lofty standards. As such, the 28-year-old signal-caller could end up being something of a fantasy bargain this season.
