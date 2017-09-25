Colts' Andrew Luck: Could return to practice soon
Though Luck (right shoulder) could return to practice as soon as this week, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star suggests that the QB is expected to "need significant practice time" before he sees game action.
Luck is thus inching toward an eventual return to action, with Jacoby Brissett, who led the Colts to 31-28 win over the Browns on Sunday, slated to handle the team's QB duties in the meantime. While a target date for Luck's first game in 2017 has not yet been mapped out, it seems pretty safe to assume that his season debut will not occur in Week 4.
More News
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...