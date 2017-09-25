Colts' Andrew Luck: Could return to practice soon

Though Luck (right shoulder) could return to practice as soon as this week, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star suggests that the QB is expected to "need significant practice time" before he sees game action.

Luck is thus inching toward an eventual return to action, with Jacoby Brissett, who led the Colts to 31-28 win over the Browns on Sunday, slated to handle the team's QB duties in the meantime. While a target date for Luck's first game in 2017 has not yet been mapped out, it seems pretty safe to assume that his season debut will not occur in Week 4.