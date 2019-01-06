Colts' Andrew Luck: Cruises to wild-card win
Luck completed 19 of 32 passes for 222 yards and had two touchdowns and one interceptions while rushing eight times for 29 yards.
The overall numbers aren't overwhelming, but Luck helped build a 21-0 lead by going 16 of 22 for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Colts defense stymied the Texans all afternoon, allowing Luck to hand off to Marlon Mack and bleed the clock in the second half to secure the win. The veteran signal caller has a marque matchup next week against a Chiefs defense that is second worst in the NFL against the pass (273.4 YPG)
