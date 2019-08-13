Colts' Andrew Luck: Dealing with bone injury

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Luck's injury involves a "small little bone" issue, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The injury has been reported as a calf strain dating back to May when Luck was held out of spring practices. The new information explains why he still feels pain three months later and has participated in just three practices at training camp. Irsay did say he's "very confident" about Luck overcoming the issue, which could be interpreted as optimism about the quarterback's recovery, or rather as optimism about his ability to play through the injury once the regular season begins. Luck was held out of the preseason opener and doesn't seem to have any chance at playing in Saturday's exhibition against the Browns.

More News
Our Latest Stories