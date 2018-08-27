Colts' Andrew Luck: Dealing with minor foot injury
Luck was held out of Monday's practice with a minor foot injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic Indiana reports.
Luck stayed in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers after suffering the injury, and coach Frank Reich said the quarterback could return to practice as soon as Tuesday. Reich also mentioned that Luck would be fine to play this week if the Colts had a regular-season game, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. Even if he ends up missing a couple days of practice, Luck should be healthy for a Week 1 home game against the Bengals.
