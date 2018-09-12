Colts' Andrew Luck: Doesn't have issues wit

Lucks didn't have any issues with his shoulder or arm after throwing 53 passes in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports. "I thought that was my best throwing day to date through this whole journey," Luck said Wednesday. "I do feel like (my arm strength) is where it needs to be. I've proven to myself that, especially in practice, that I can make those deeper throws."

Luck admitted to feeling soreness throughout his body after playing a full football game for the first time since Week 17 of 2016. The important thing is that he didn't have any issues with the surgically repaired shoulder, despite putting the Colts on his back in an effort to compensate for a lackluster rushing attack. We may see more of the same in Week 2, though a road game against the Redskins should make things at least a little bit tougher from an efficiency standpoint.