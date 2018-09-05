Colts' Andrew Luck: Doesn't show up on injury report
Luck is not listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's home game against the Bengals.
Luck injured his foot in the Colts' third preseason game and missed some practice time the following week, but it never seemed like a real threat to his availability for what will be his first regular-season game since 2016. The 28-year-old quarterback will take aim at a Cincinnati defense bringing back most of the key pieces from a 2017 unit that limited quarterbacks to 6.5 yards per pass attempt and 23 total touchdowns (three rushing).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...