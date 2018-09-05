Colts' Andrew Luck: Doesn't show up on injury report

Luck is not listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's home game against the Bengals.

Luck injured his foot in the Colts' third preseason game and missed some practice time the following week, but it never seemed like a real threat to his availability for what will be his first regular-season game since 2016. The 28-year-old quarterback will take aim at a Cincinnati defense bringing back most of the key pieces from a 2017 unit that limited quarterbacks to 6.5 yards per pass attempt and 23 total touchdowns (three rushing).