Colts' Andrew Luck: Feels good after healthy offseason

Luck said the 2019 offseason has been the best of his professional career, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Following three consecutive offseasons devoted to rehab/recovery for his right shoulder, Luck was finally able to step away from his job and took the opportunity to get married in March. He's now back alongside his teammates for the start of the offseason program, with a plan that doesn't include any throwing during the initial phase of workouts. The Colts haven't made much noise with free-agent additions on offense, but they already have a strong foundation and still have a ton of cap space to supplement their roster before Week 1. Luck and coach Frank Reich enter their second offseason working together, with optimism for improved pass-catching depth if wideout Devin Funchess can bounce back from a disappointing 2018 campaign in Carolina and tight end Jack Doyle (hip) can get healthy. Indianapolis also has the makings of an elite offensive line, led by left tackle Anthony Castonzo, left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly.