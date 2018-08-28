Colts' Andrew Luck: Foot issue not a concern
In reference to Luck's minor foot injury, coach Frank Reich noted Tuesday that the QB is "doing well. He'll be there Monday ready to go for next week," Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The Colts have nothing to gain by exposing Luck to unnecessary contact in Thursday's preseason finale, but he'll evidently be ready to go next week once the team begins its preparations for Week 1.
