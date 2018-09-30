Colts' Andrew Luck: Gives Houston a problem
Luck completed 40 of 62 passes for 464 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Houston. He added 11 yards on the ground and fumbled twice, losing one.
Down eight with less than three minutes to go, Luck marched the Colts down the field for 85 yards, capping it off with a nine-yard strike to Nyheim Hines and a fake-hand-off drop pass to Chester Rogers for the two-point conversion. Indy hasn't been bashful about working Luck as he has attempted at least 40 passes in three of four games and has averaged 46.5 per game. That's all well and good, but ending a game with 41 rushing yards, 11 of them from Luck, isn't exactly the way to keep a franchise quarterback with past shoulder trouble on the field. Luck could use the return of Marlon Mack. In the meantime, he takes on a New England team on Thursday that bounced back in a big way in Week 4.
