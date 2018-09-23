Colts' Andrew Luck: Grounded in Philly

Luck completed 25 of 40 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles. He added a 33-yard run to the contest.

Luck answered Carson Wentz's welcome-home touchdown two drives later with one of his own, throwing a pretty fade to new teammate Ryan Grant to tie the game. The highlights slowed down after that. It was another reserved game for Luck. Despite a big game against Cincinnati in Week 1 and the fact that he's averaged 41 attempts per game through three weeks, he has yet to find his stride downfield. He is averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt and has yet to complete a pass of 30 yards or more. He'll get a chance to change that against a reeling Texans team next week.