Colts' Andrew Luck: Heads to Europe for shoulder treatment
Luck traveled to Europe to receive additional treatment on his surgically repaired right shoulder, Mike Wells and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
With Luck failing to progress as expected following the January procedure to address a torn labrum he initially sustained in 2015, the Colts finally elected to shut the franchise quarterback down for good earlier this month by moving him to season-ending injury reserve. Luck intends to rest the shoulder for a few months in order to let the recurring soreness he had experienced in recent workouts subside, but in the meantime, it appears he's being proactive in exploring additional ways to tend to the injury. The Colts are unlikely to issue a formal timetable for Luck's recovery any time soon, so it's too early to predict whether or not he'll be able to take part in offseason workouts next spring.
More News
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...