Colts' Andrew Luck: Heads to Europe for shoulder treatment

Luck traveled to Europe to receive additional treatment on his surgically repaired right shoulder, Mike Wells and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

With Luck failing to progress as expected following the January procedure to address a torn labrum he initially sustained in 2015, the Colts finally elected to shut the franchise quarterback down for good earlier this month by moving him to season-ending injury reserve. Luck intends to rest the shoulder for a few months in order to let the recurring soreness he had experienced in recent workouts subside, but in the meantime, it appears he's being proactive in exploring additional ways to tend to the injury. The Colts are unlikely to issue a formal timetable for Luck's recovery any time soon, so it's too early to predict whether or not he'll be able to take part in offseason workouts next spring.