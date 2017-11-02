Colts' Andrew Luck: Heads to IR

The Colts will place Luck (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday.

As a result, Luck won't practice or play again for the rest of the 2017 season, with the Colts' franchise quarterback noting Thursday that he's "very optimistic" about his future. In Luck's continued absence, Jacoby Brissett will remain the Colts' starting signal caller.

