Colts' Andrew Luck: Increasing activity level

Luck participated in 7-on-7 drills at Friday's practice, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. "He looked sharp," coach Frank Reich said. "His drops looked good, everything on schedule."

A strained calf kept Luck sidelined during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and his lack of throws (at least to teammates) extended into the time between the offseason program and training camp. With two sessions now behind him, he's generated a positive spin from Reich, who likely approved of his 9-for-9 showing Friday. Expect Luck to continue ramping up his workload as he prepares for perhaps one exhibition outing in advance of the regular season.