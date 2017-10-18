Colts' Andrew Luck: Incurs setback with shoulder
Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday that Luck is dealing with renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder and received a cortisone shot to address the matter, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports. Luck won't practice this week, but the Colts won't place him on injured reserve.
Ballard said the soreness isn't unusual, but it will nonetheless push back Luck's possible return date, since the quarterback likely needs a few weeks of practice without soreness before appearing in a game. While Ballard said this didn't mean Luck's season is over, his window for suiting up in 2017 continues to get smaller.
