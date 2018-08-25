Colts' Andrew Luck: Leads offense efficiently versus 49ers

Luck completed 8 of 10 pass attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers. He also carried four times for 27 yards.

Luck led the offense to just 45 net yards on the first three drives, but he then orchestrated a methodical 10-play, 75-yard drive which he capped off with a touchdown pass to Eric Ebron. In addition to his efficient afternoon in the passing department, he led the team in rushing during his time on the field -- a good sign considering his injury troubles in recent months. Luck didn't perform nearly as well in the previous preseason contest against the Ravens, but this effort was much more reminiscent of his pre-injury form. He's not expected to participate in next week's preseason finale and should be ready to go for the start of the regular season.