Colts' Andrew Luck: Leads team to playoffs
Luck completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 285 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Titans.
Luck was in fine form when his team needed him most, finding soft spots within the Titans' zone defense with ease. The 28-year-old finishes the regular season with 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Those excellent numbers are not surprising based on what we have seen from Luck in the past, but they are shocking based on how uncertain the health of his shoulder was heading into the season. Many owners probably got a steep discount on the top-tier QB for that reason, but that scenario is unlikely to happen again for next year's drafts. As for the rest of this season, Luck will face the Texans in the wild-card round Saturday.
