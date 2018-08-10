Colts' Andrew Luck: Looks sharp in first game since 2016 season

Luck was 6-for-9 passing for 64 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and led the Colts to field goals on both of his two series at quarterback in Thursday's preseason game against Seattle. It was Luck's first game since the last game of the 2016 regular season on Jan. 1, 2017.

Luck looked sharp during his two drives and also took a hit and was sacked, but bounced back up. Luck has checked off every box so far this summer in his return from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the 2017 season. He may not need to prove much else during the preseason that he'll be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.