Colts' Andrew Luck: Making progress, but not ready for game action

Luck (right shoulder) is slated to work at practice Thursday and Saturday, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

The QB has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Titans, but he's now set to progress to limited work in 7-on-7 drills with the scout team, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis. While the Colts haven't set a precise timetable for Luck's return to game action, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star suggests that the odds are stacked against the QB returning in Week 7 against the Jaguars, with Week 8 seemingly a more plausible target. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett will helm the 2-3 squad's offense.