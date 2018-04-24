Colts' Andrew Luck: Making progress
Luck (right shoulder) took snaps and executed hand-offs during Tuesday's minicamp practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Luck did not throw Tuesday, but his presence on the field and participation in limited activities nonetheless represents progress. GM Chris Ballard previously stated that the Colts' franchise QB will be eased along as he continues to work on "finishing up (the) strength part" of his rehab work. While there's not a firm timetable laid out for when Luck might move to working full-go, ESPN's Mike Wells relays that the team's decision to trade out of the No. 3 slot in the upcoming NFL draft bodes well for the organization's comfort level regarding where Luck is at at this stage. "We traded the third pick in the draft to move back to six," Ballard said last Friday. "I think that said we're pretty confident in where (Luck) is at."
