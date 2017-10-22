Colts' Andrew Luck: May be out until Thanksgiving
Luck (shoulder), who recently suffered a setback in his recovery from surgery, may be sidelined until after Thanksgiving Day, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
That timeline is mostly a speculative one with the Colts having yet to reveal a target date for Luck's season debut. However, it's expected that the Colts will limit Luck's activity for the next two weeks following the setback before having the quarterback restart his throwing program. Because that throwing program is expected to take multiple weeks for Luck to complete before he's cleared for game action, it stands to reason that he may not be activated until December, assuming he's able to steer clear of any further setbacks. Until Luck is ready to go, Jacoby Brissett will continue to direct the offense.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Incurs setback with shoulder•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Making progress, but not ready for game action•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Unlikely to play until November•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Return to game action not imminent•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Slated to return to practice•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...