Colts' Andrew Luck: May be out until Thanksgiving

Luck (shoulder), who recently suffered a setback in his recovery from surgery, may be sidelined until after Thanksgiving Day, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

That timeline is mostly a speculative one with the Colts having yet to reveal a target date for Luck's season debut. However, it's expected that the Colts will limit Luck's activity for the next two weeks following the setback before having the quarterback restart his throwing program. Because that throwing program is expected to take multiple weeks for Luck to complete before he's cleared for game action, it stands to reason that he may not be activated until December, assuming he's able to steer clear of any further setbacks. Until Luck is ready to go, Jacoby Brissett will continue to direct the offense.