Colts' Andrew Luck: May need additional surgery
When Luck (shoulder) returns from his treatments in Europe next week, he'll resume a throwing regimen that will ultimately determine whether he needs corrective surgery to his biceps tendon, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. Such a procedure would likely require a 3-to-6 month recovery timetable.
A decision on further surgery could be made by mid-January. This report contradicts recent statements from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who said last week that Luck won't require an additional procedure during the offseason. Luck hasn't practiced with full contact since undergoing surgery last January to address a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. It sounds like Luck's status for the 2018 season will continue to be uncertain throughout the offseason.
