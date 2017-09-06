Colts' Andrew Luck: Misses practice Wednesday
Luck (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Colts GM Chris Ballard previously said Monday that Luck wouldn't play in the season opener Sunday against the Rams, so the quarterback's ongoing absence from practice was expected. Although Luck won't suit up this week, he'll need to get back on the field soon if he's to have any chance at suiting up in Week 2. Although Luck was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, there's still no formal timetable for when he'll begin practicing. Scott Tolzien will operate as the team's starter in Week 1.
