Colts' Andrew Luck: Moved to reserve/retired list
The Colts placed Luck (calf/ankle) on the reserve/retired list Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This backs up Luck's comments on the record from Saturday evening, namely that he's "going to retire." While this hypothetical is unlikely for a variety of reasons, he would have to pass through waivers unclaimed to return to the Colts if he opted to return at some point this season. With the transaction official, the Colts will move on with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.
