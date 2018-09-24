Colts' Andrew Luck: No health concerns on final play
Colts head coach Frank Reich said the Colts turning to Jacoby Brissett to throw a 60-yard Hail Mary attempt at the end of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia had nothing to do with Luck's health. "It had nothing to do with that (a fear of hurting his shoulder). It was everything about getting the ball into the end zone," he told Bob Kravitz of WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis.
Both Luck and Reich said that Brissett has a stronger arm and Reich added Luck would have stayed in the game if the throw was closer. The Hail Mary fell incomplete in the loss. Luck has looked back to full speed so far this season, so fantasy owners shouldn't be worried about him not throwing one long desperation pass.
