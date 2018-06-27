Colts' Andrew Luck: No pain in throwing shoulder

Luck (shoulder) has experienced no pain in his throwing shoulder since he resumed throwing footballs, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Luck has now been throwing footballs for about a month despite not doing so in front of reporters until June 12. It's a great sign that he isn't dealing with any soreness -- as that's a signal his lengthy recovery program is going as planned. With training camp not starting until July 25, the quarterback will continue his rehab in California, where Luck plans to meet with a group of Colts receivers for throwing sessions over the course of the summer. As long as his throwing shoulder remains pain-free, Luck will remain on track to suit up for Indianapolis' opening game against the Bengals.