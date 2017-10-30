Colts' Andrew Luck: No practice this week

Head coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that Luck (shoulder) won't participate in practice this week, Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com reports.

After suffering a setback in mid-October, Luck received a cortisone shot in his surgically-repaired right shoulder, pushing off his first potential snaps of the season to the weekend after Thanksgiving, at the earliest. In the meantime, he hasn't been cleared for practice as he seeks multiple opinions from specialists, specifically with lingering pain in mind, according to Mike Chappell of fox59.com. With no timetable for Luck's return, the Colts will continue to entrust the offense in the hands of second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett.