Colts' Andrew Luck: Not expected to hit injured reserve
The Colts aren't expected to place Luck on injured reserve following the quarterback's recent setback with surgically repaired right shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Luck won't practice during the upcoming week and perhaps not for the rest of October, but it's expected that he'll gradually increase his activity shortly thereafter as he resumes a throwing program. While their franchise signal caller's recovery from the offseason procedure has taken far longer than initially anticipated, the Colts aren't closing the door on Luck playing in 2017, though the club has yet to reveal an official timetable for his return.
