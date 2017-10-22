Colts' Andrew Luck: Not expected to hit injured reserve

The Colts aren't expected to place Luck on injured reserve following the quarterback's recent setback with surgically repaired right shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Luck won't practice during the upcoming week and perhaps not for the rest of October, but it's expected that he'll gradually increase his activity shortly thereafter as he resumes a throwing program. While their franchise signal caller's recovery from the offseason procedure has taken far longer than initially anticipated, the Colts aren't closing the door on Luck playing in 2017, though the club has yet to reveal an official timetable for his return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...