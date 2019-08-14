Colts' Andrew Luck: Not expected to play in preseason
Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn't expect Luck (calf/ankle) to play in the preseason, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, injury rehab will be the focus for Luck and the QB "will need to get in a certain amount of practice time in order to be ready for the start of the regular season." Meanwhile, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin relays that the Colts "believe once they get (Luck's) ankle pain under control, things will progress quickly." In any case, there's no concrete timetable for the signal-caller's return to practice and it can't be considered a lock that he'll be ready in time for Week 1 action. While Luck's situation plays out, Jacoby Brissett will continue to handle the Colts' first-team QB reps.
