Colts' Andrew Luck: Not practicing next week

Coach Frank Reich said Saturday that Luck (calf) won't take part in practices during the upcoming week, Zak Keefer of The Athleticreports.

Luck has been spotted throwing and running during walkthroughs at practice, so it's not as if the star quarterback has been completely limited during training camp. Still, the health of Lucks' left calf is worth monitoring considering the injury has lingered since the start of June's OTAs and will keep him out of the team's preseason opener against the Bills. The 29-year-old "absolutely" expects to be ready to go Week 1, but fantasy owners should view the situation with at least some skepticism considering a 2015 torn shoulder labrum ultimately kept Luck out of the entire 2017 season campaign despite routine updates suggesting the contrary.