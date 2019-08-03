Colts' Andrew Luck: Not practicing next week
Coach Frank Reich said Saturday that Luck (calf) won't take part in practices during the upcoming week, Zak Keefer of The Athleticreports.
Luck has been spotted throwing and running during walkthroughs at practice, so it's not as if the star quarterback has been completely limited during training camp. Still, the health of Lucks' left calf is worth monitoring considering the injury has lingered since the start of June's OTAs and will keep him out of the team's preseason opener against the Bills. The 29-year-old "absolutely" expects to be ready to go Week 1, but fantasy owners should view the situation with at least some skepticism considering a 2015 torn shoulder labrum ultimately kept Luck out of the entire 2017 season campaign despite routine updates suggesting the contrary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...