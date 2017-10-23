Colts' Andrew Luck: Not practicing this week

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Luck (shoulder) would be limited to rehabbing activities this week and wouldn't take part in practice.

The Colts are shutting down Luck's throwing program for the second straight week, which was fully expected after he suffered a setback in his recovery from offseason right shoulder surgery earlier this month. Assuming Luck experiences no renewed soreness in his shoulder during the upcoming days, he could resume light throwing early next week, but that shouldn't be interpreted as a sign that his season debut is forthcoming. While the Colts have previously stated that Luck will play at some point in 2017, it's looking increasingly likely that he could be at least a month away from doing so. Once he initiates the throwing program again, Luck is expected to gradually increase the intensity and frequency of his workouts, and it could take multiple weeks before he's able to log full practices on back-to-back days. Jacoby Brissett still looks to be safely entrenched as the Colts' starting quarterback through at least the team's Week 11 bye.