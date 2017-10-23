Colts' Andrew Luck: Not practicing this week
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Luck (shoulder) would be limited to rehabbing activities this week and wouldn't take part in practice.
The Colts are shutting down Luck's throwing program for the second straight week, which was fully expected after he suffered a setback in his recovery from offseason right shoulder surgery earlier this month. Assuming Luck experiences no renewed soreness in his shoulder during the upcoming days, he could resume light throwing early next week, but that shouldn't be interpreted as a sign that his season debut is forthcoming. While the Colts have previously stated that Luck will play at some point in 2017, it's looking increasingly likely that he could be at least a month away from doing so. Once he initiates the throwing program again, Luck is expected to gradually increase the intensity and frequency of his workouts, and it could take multiple weeks before he's able to log full practices on back-to-back days. Jacoby Brissett still looks to be safely entrenched as the Colts' starting quarterback through at least the team's Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Not expected to hit injured reserve•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: May be out until Thanksgiving•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Incurs setback with shoulder•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Making progress, but not ready for game action•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Unlikely to play until November•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...