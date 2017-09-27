Colts' Andrew Luck: Not scheduled to practice this week

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Luck (shoulder) won't practice this week, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports. "He's one week away," Pagano said, regarding the quarterback's status.

While it appears as though Luck will return to practice as soon as next week, the expectation in any case, is that he won't be rushed into game action. With that in mind, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star posits that "the absolute earliest" Luck could return would be in Week 6, when the Colts will take on the Titans. While that's hardly a concrete timetable, it's still reasonable to expect that Jacoby Brissett is in line for two more starts at quarterback, at a minimum.