Colts' Andrew Luck: Opening training camp without limitations
General manager Chris Ballard said Friday that Luck (shoulder) will be given regular days off during training camp, but the quarterback won't be under any limitations when he's on the field, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Ballard went on to say that Luck has been throwing the ball as well as he's ever seen, and even stated that his starting quarterback will be available to play at some point in the preseason. There's even a chance that Luck will be available for the preseason opener Aug. 9 against the Seahawks, though Ballard indicated that decision is yet to be made. Regardless, Luck -- who spent time throwing with receivers in California this month, according to Dave Calabro of 14 WTHR Indianapolis -- continues to trend in the right direction, and the signal caller seems well on track to be of service to fantasy owners from the outset of the regular season.
