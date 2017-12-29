Colts' Andrew Luck: Optimistic after European workouts

Luck (shoulder) has returned from spending the six weeks in the Netherlands working with a trainer but said he did not receive any injections or special treatment, ESPN reports. "I plan on being ready for everything, everything official, offseason, NFL schedule. I plan on being ready," Luck said.

Luck said he was doing "rehab, strength training, soft tissue work" with a trainer in Europe and left the U.S. to focus on his rehab. He'll start throwing again in January but he and the team have not ruled out surgery if he's still experiencing pain. Luck, who had shoulder surgery in January, hasn't thrown since being shut down in late October. Luck has had similar optimism over the past year, so we may not know his 2018 status until he begins throwing and participating in offseason workouts.