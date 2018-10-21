Colts' Andrew Luck: Paces blowout win with four touchdowns
Luck completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for five yards on three carries in Sunday's 37-5 demolition of the Bills.
Luck wasn't asked to do much after helping his team race out to a 24-0 halftime lead. He tossed a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter: 17 yards to Erik Swoope, 29 yards to Marlon Mack and five yards to T.Y. Hilton. Luck fumbled out of the end zone for a safety in the third quarter but bounced back by hitting Hilton again from one yard out in the fourth, putting an exclamation point on his top wide receiver's return from a hamstring injury. The entire Colts offense is trending up heading into a Week 8 trip to Oakland.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Comes up short in comeback•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Racks up big numbers in defeat•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for 464 yards, four scores•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: No health concerns on final play•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Grounded in Philly•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Tosses two scores in Week 2 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...