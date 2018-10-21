Colts' Andrew Luck: Paces blowout win with four touchdowns

Luck completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for five yards on three carries in Sunday's 37-5 demolition of the Bills.

Luck wasn't asked to do much after helping his team race out to a 24-0 halftime lead. He tossed a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter: 17 yards to Erik Swoope, 29 yards to Marlon Mack and five yards to T.Y. Hilton. Luck fumbled out of the end zone for a safety in the third quarter but bounced back by hitting Hilton again from one yard out in the fourth, putting an exclamation point on his top wide receiver's return from a hamstring injury. The entire Colts offense is trending up heading into a Week 8 trip to Oakland.