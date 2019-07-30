Colts' Andrew Luck: Plans to play in Week 1
Luck (calf) "absolutely" expects to be available for Week 1 action, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
The QB, who is currently dealing with a calf strain, noted Tuesday that he's undergone X-Rays, while adding that his "Achilles is not at extra risk, there is no tear or swelling indicated." Additionally, it has been determined that Luck won't require any sort of surgery to address the issue. Per George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin, the time off that Luck (who has felt pain in both his ankle and calf) plans to take this week is "about resolving the issue moving forward and not dealing with it into the regular season." In Luck's absence, Jacoby Brissett is in line to see added work with the Colts' first-team offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...