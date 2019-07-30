Colts' Andrew Luck: Plans to play in Week 1

Luck (calf) "absolutely" expects to be available for Week 1 action, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The QB, who is currently dealing with a calf strain, noted Tuesday that he's undergone X-Rays, while adding that his "Achilles is not at extra risk, there is no tear or swelling indicated." Additionally, it has been determined that Luck won't require any sort of surgery to address the issue. Per George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin, the time off that Luck (who has felt pain in both his ankle and calf) plans to take this week is "about resolving the issue moving forward and not dealing with it into the regular season." In Luck's absence, Jacoby Brissett is in line to see added work with the Colts' first-team offense.

