Colts' Andrew Luck: Playing time to increase against Baltimore
The Colts plan to have Luck play more in the second preseason game Monday against Baltimore than the two series he played in the first preseason game, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Luck played his first game since the 2016 season in the first week of the preseaon and looked in mid-season form by going 6-of-9 for 64 yards with no turnovers. It sounds like he'll get more work in the second game, but we wouldn't be surprised if he's held out the final two games if continues to do well.
