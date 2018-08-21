Colts' Andrew Luck: Plays five drives

Luck completed six of 13 attempts for 50 yards and an interception in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Ravens in the second preseason game.

Luck was also sacked twice. The quarterback forced a red-zone interception along the sideline on his second series, but was sharper his next time out, finding tight end Jack Doyle for a couple of completions en route to a field goal. Overall, Luck featured for five drives, continuing to rebuild his comfort level in live action.

