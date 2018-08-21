Colts' Andrew Luck: Plays five drives
Luck completed six of 13 attempts for 50 yards and an interception in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Ravens in the second preseason game.
Luck was also sacked twice. The quarterback forced a red-zone interception along the sideline on his second series, but was sharper his next time out, finding tight end Jack Doyle for a couple of completions en route to a field goal. Overall, Luck featured for five drives, continuing to rebuild his comfort level in live action.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Playing time to increase against Baltimore•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Looks sharp in first game since 2016 season•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Should play about a quarter Thursday•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Back to full speed in practice•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Scheduled to start preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...