Colts' Andrew Luck: Practices fully Thursday
Luck (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Given that it was his first full workout in nearly 19 months, it's not surprising that there was a degree of rust to be seen, but overall, coach Frank Reich was pleased with what saw from his franchise QB. "I thought he looked strong, consistent." Reich said of Luck on Thursday. "It was a good first day for him." Looking ahead, Luck is slated to practice again Friday, before sitting out the team portion of Saturday's session for maintenance purposes.
