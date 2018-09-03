Colts' Andrew Luck: Present for practice
Luck (foot) is on the field Monday for Indianapolis' first practice of the regular season, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
As anticipated, the foot injury that Luck sustained in the Colts' Aug. 25 preseason contest against the 49ers proved to be just a minor concern. Though the quarterback was held out of practice last week as a precaution, he'll likely be listed as a full participant Wednesday, when the Colts release their first injury report of the season. Luck didn't report any setbacks with his surgically repaired shoulder during training camp, leaving the Colts optimistic that he'll provide a major lift to an offense that cratered without him under center in 2017.
